Detroit to add 312 new speed humps in 2026 as program marks 10 years

(WXYZ) — More than 300 new speed humps are coming to Detroit streets this year as the city continues its speed hump program to deter speeding drivers.

The city announced it will install 312 new speed humps across 230 streets. Residents who do not want the speed humps on their streets have until April 24 to opt out. You can learn more about opting out here.

The city prioritizes 25 mph residential streets based on proximity to parks and schools, crash and speeding data, resident feedback and other criteria.

Shervin Hazel has lived on Braile Street near Clarita for 15 years. His street is one of the locations getting new speed humps. He said speeding has long been an issue, and he is happy the city is doing something about it.

"The drivers are like bats out of hell," said Hazel. "They have no regards, no regards for anything."

Watch below: Past coverage on speed humps being installed in Detroit

Slowing down speeding drivers in Detroit

Hazel said he welcomes the news that speed humps will be installed this year.

"I'm not the only one that's saying it. I know a lot of people around here would welcome that, they would love it," Hazel said.

So far, 11,412 speed humps have been installed since the program began in 2016.

Asia Jackson lives near a park on Lamphere near Puritan, a west side street that already has speed humps. She said speeding is a problem across the city.

Watch below: What's a speed hump? And why is the City of Detroit spending millions to install them?

What's a speed hump? And why is the City of Detroit spending millions to install them?

"A lot of kids like to play basketball in the street and next thing you know, someone's flying down the street doing 50, it’s crazy," Jackson said.

"I like 'em, I think they keep the neighborhood safe, keep the kids safe," Jackson said of the speed humps. "They are annoying, but I think they’re protecting the neighborhood."

Of the 11,412 speed humps installed in the last decade, eight of them are on Jonathan Clark’s street.

Clark said they were installed roughly four years ago on his street. While they slow drivers down, he feels they have become a nuisance and a pain.

"Eight speed humps on one block? Come on now, that’s ridiculous," Clark said. "On some roads, it is helpful to have them, but for 8 speed humps? Come on."

You can see a full list of streets HERE, as well as information on how to opt out HERE.

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