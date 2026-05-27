DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's parks are taking center stage on Wednesday as the Detroit Parks Coalition is kicking off a summer season packed with family fun and a major investment.

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Detroit to invest $1 million for summer events across city parks

On Wednesday morning, the group will unveil its summer programming schedule and a $1 million boost for parks across the city.

It comes as the weather in metro Detroit is finally changing and warming up. Parks are such an important part of summer, and now for 50 parks in the City of Detroit, there will be new programming, activities and investments.

Much of the $1 million will be used for programming, events and community health. It will go through the Detroit Parks Coalition, which will give money to organizations and park stewards, which will then offer free concerts, festivals and much more.

"I'm really excited that they're gonna be investing in these parks, you know, they really kind of need it, you know, for the neglect from the past, you know, 25 years. But, um, you know, it's looking great, and I'm really excited," Bryan Dawson said.

"So this year, we are launching our second year of We Walk Detroit. So it's basically, we are creating walking groups in Detroit, right, in 10 different parks this summer. Also, yoga in the parks will be at 10 different parks this summer as well," Detroit Parks Coalition Deputy Director Yvette Pullum Bass said.

The announcement is set for Chandler Park at 11 a.m.

