Detroit to now be included in MICHELIN Guide’s selection process

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a big moment for Detroit’s culinary scene as the city will now be included in the MICHELIN Guide’s selection process, giving restaurants the opportunity to be considered for MICHELIN Stars.

Visit Detroit and the MICHELIN Guide made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to Visit Detroit, this is the first time Detroit’s culinary community will be evaluated by MICHELIN inspectors, and the full restaurant selection will be revealed at the 2027 MICHELIN Guide American Great Lakes Ceremony.

“Being named a MICHELIN Guide destination is a milestone moment for Detroit and Southeast Michigan," said Claude Molinari, President & CEO, Visit Detroit, in a statement. “It reinforces Detroit’s emergence as a premier culinary destination in the United States, known for its diverse dining scene, world-class chefs and authentic food culture. This recognition puts us on a global stage, attracting new visitors, elevating our chefs and restaurateurs, and reinforcing food as a driver of tourism and economic growth. We're incredibly excited about what this means for the future of our destination."

Inspectors analyze product quality, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the entire menu.

Here are the possible honors within the MICHELIN Guide:

