Detroit traffic controller surprised with $50K from TikTok influencer

A Detroit traffic control officer went viral after she was surprised by a TikTok influencer with $500 and tickets to the Detroit Tigers game.

That sweet story got a whole lot sweeter at the game on Tuesday night, when Edge, the traffic controller, got an even bigger surprise.

Edge is a dedicated mom and a Detroit traffic controller who went viral on MDMotivators' TikTok.

"Are you from Detroit?" he asked.

"I am. Born and raised," she said.

"Are you a Tigers fan?" he followed up

"Of course. Tigers fan? yes!" she said.

Her positive spirit drew the influencer to treat her to a Tigers game, on top of giving her the $500 because he wanted to celebrate a mom on Mother's Day.

Those prayers continued to flow for Edge, when the influencer, Zackery, made another trip to Detroit.

"Congratulations Edge, you need to leave work and come with me. I have a big surprise for you," he said on a TikTok video.

Zackery secretly created a GoFundMe account and Detroiters and his social media followers stepped up.

"The people of Detroit have watched the video and donated an additional $50,000," he said.

Her son and Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers handed her the check.

"It was like a movie. It was beautiful. I feel very blessed to be able to just witness this," Zackery said. "All I am doing is showcasing who she is as an individual and the people online came together and created this."

"God uses wonderful people every day. I didn't know this man and God used him to be a blessing to me. I couldn't thank him enough. I couldn't give God thanks enough," she said.