DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit officially welcomed the holiday season Friday night as thousands of people packed Campus Martius for the 23rd annual Detroit Tree Lighting.

The event transformed the heart of the city into a winter wonderland, complete with live entertainment, food trucks, holiday shopping and the lighting of Detroit's towering Christmas tree.

For many attendees, the annual tradition marks the unofficial start of the holiday season.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Detroit tree lighting draws thousands downtown as city kicks off holiday season

“Our city is beautiful, downtown is gorgeous in the wintertime, I love our decorations,” said Detroit resident Tenisha Gray, who was among the crowds gathered for the celebration.

As the countdown began and the tree lights illuminated Campus Martius, cheering crowds embraced the festive atmosphere.

“It’s so exciting to see all our people gathered together, everybody,” Gray said.

Detroit resident Kenyatta Butts summed up the moment in a single word when asked what it felt like to see the fully lit tree.

“Magical,” Butts said.

In addition to the tree lighting itself, visitors enjoyed food trucks, music and shopping opportunities throughout nearby Cadillac Square.

“Come down for the culture of Detroit,” attendee Joslyn White said.

While families and visitors enjoyed the festivities, Detroit police and several law enforcement agencies maintained a strong presence downtown.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said officers from multiple agencies, including the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and ATF, assisted with security efforts.

“I got a whole lot of folks down here,” Bettison said.

Days before the tree lighting, flyers circulated on social media in the days leading up to the event promoting a potential “teen takeover” during the celebration.

Bettison said law enforcement took proactive steps to prevent any disruptions.

“It’s a whole lot of police officers out here and we’re going to keep the peace,” he said.

Several community violence intervention groups also played a role in keeping the event safe.

Members of organizations including FORCE Detroit and Detroit 300 spent the evening engaging with attendees.

“We see our people out here, we see our family out here,” said Dujuan "Zoe" Kennedy with FORCE Detroit.

Detroit 300 member Dominique Allen said those relationships can make a difference.

“With us having a personal relationship, we can engage with them before anything gets out of hand,” Allen said.

For attendees like Gray, the goal of the evening was simple.

“We just want to have a peaceful, vibing time,” she said.

The Christmas tree, holiday lights and seasonal village shops in downtown Detroit will remain open through the holiday season and beyond New Year’s Day.