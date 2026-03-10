Detroit Water and Sewerage Department prepares for severe storms, residents brace for flooding

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit neighborhood is no stranger to flooding, staying prepared as severe storms threaten the area, all the while, city crews and a local plumber offer tips to help residents protect their homes.

The Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood has long dealt with flooding concerns, and for many residents there, preparation is not a last-minute effort — it is a year-round way of life.

Deborah Thomas has lived in her Jefferson Chalmers home for 30 years. She says she loves the neighborhood, but the flooding that has come with it is another story. In 2021, she experienced significant losses.

"I lost furniture, I lost pictures, lots of pictures," Thomas said.

When severe storms were forecast for Tuesday evening, Thomas said the news brought back familiar feelings.

"Yeah it is!" Thomas said, when asked if the prospect of another storm is anxiety-inducing.

To stay ahead of it all, Thomas keeps her belongings raised off the floor, keeps mops on hand and has tall boots at the ready. She also had a sump pump installed after her flooding experience.

"You adapt, everything is raised up," Thomas said. "You learn. You have to."

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said it is also prepared. Deputy Director Sam Smalley said crews will remain on call overnight to respond to any flooding reports.

"So we will have a lot water and basement complaints that we will investigate as quickly as we can," Smalley said.

Smalley said the department's preparation goes well beyond a single storm, noting that crews have been working continuously in recent years to maintain the city's infrastructure.

"We started cleaning over 600 miles of sewer on an annual basis," Smalley said.

Smalley says to help the department, residents can take small steps overnight to conserve water and not overwhelm the systems.

"Everything that we can do to reduce load on the sewer system helps. So please avoid running the dishwasher. Please avoid doing laundry in the middle of the night," he added.

Joseph Bombery, owner of A&D Plumbing — who also goes by JD — said the transition from winter to spring is one of the most critical times of year for basement flooding.

“I think we did a total of probably about 25 flooded basements this weekend," Bombery said.

Bombery walked us through his own basement to demonstrate best practices for protecting your home. He said keeping belongings off the floor and using plastic storage containers instead of cardboard boxes can make a significant difference.

"As far as preparation on the basement goes, shelving to keep your stuff off the floor, plastic tubs instead of cardboard boxes," he said.

Bombery also said having a sump pump installed is one of the most effective steps homeowners can take.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is reminding all Detroit residents that if they experience flooding, they should call the department directly. The department says it will investigate every flood report. That phone number is 313-267-8000.

