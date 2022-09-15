Watch Now
News

Actions

Detroit woman charged in connection to the shooting death of her 8-year-old daughter

Child.jpeg
WXYZ
Child.jpeg
Posted at 5:24 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 17:37:06-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit woman in connection to the shooting death of her eight-year-old daughter.

Erica Sade Graham, 31, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.

Police say, on September 13, at approximately 11:52 a.m., a 10-year-old found an unsecured handgun in a home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. After finding the weapon, the child fired it, striking the eight-year-old victim. The victim was taken to a local fire house and was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

“How many children have to die because of an unsecured weapon? Why is it so hard to secure a gun when you know that children either live or visit your home frequently? Why are the deaths of these children acceptable because surely if preventing these deaths was a priority, the political will to fix this would be at an all-time high,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Graham was arraigned Thursday afternoon in 36th District Court and given a $150,000 personal bond. If released, she will have a GPS tether with home confinement.

Graham's next court appearance will be September 30 for a probable cause conference and October 7 for a preliminary examination before Judge Kenneth King.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!