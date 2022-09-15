Detroit woman charged in connection to the shooting death of her 8-year-old daughter

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit woman in connection to the shooting death of her eight-year-old daughter.

Erica Sade Graham, 31, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.

Police say, on September 13, at approximately 11:52 a.m., a 10-year-old found an unsecured handgun in a home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. After finding the weapon, the child fired it, striking the eight-year-old victim. The victim was taken to a local fire house and was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

“How many children have to die because of an unsecured weapon? Why is it so hard to secure a gun when you know that children either live or visit your home frequently? Why are the deaths of these children acceptable because surely if preventing these deaths was a priority, the political will to fix this would be at an all-time high,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Graham was arraigned Thursday afternoon in 36th District Court and given a $150,000 personal bond. If released, she will have a GPS tether with home confinement.

Graham's next court appearance will be September 30 for a probable cause conference and October 7 for a preliminary examination before Judge Kenneth King.