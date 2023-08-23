Detroit woman run over by suspects trying to break into her husband's car

(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman is in the hospital after being run over in a violent hit-and-run on Sunday in Southwest Detroit.

It happened just moments after the suspect broke into her husband's truck in the area of Lansing St. near I-75.

Police say they are still searching for the suspects and the SUV he drove off in may be the key to finding him.

According to police, Daniel Guy and his wife, Cassandra, heard someone breaking into Daniel's truck and they tried to stop him. That's when the suspects in a different car ran over Cassandra.

The vehicle is a dark-colored vehicle with a white hood

"It's just hard to deal with. I don't really know how to explain it because usually, we're the ones people call for help," Guy said.

Guy is a contractor by trade and has had his tools stolen once before. He was not going to let this happen to him again, so he ran outside to stop them.

"This time I was able to catch it, but instead of saving my tools it cost me my wife," he said.

He told us Cassandra suffered broken hips, a broken pelvis, a femur and one of her ankles. She underwent a 13-hour surgery.

Now, he and others are hoping the suspects are caught.

"We can't really let them get away with it. Stealing is one thing but to run someone down for over less than $800 dollars. Hopefully, this gets out to the world and we can catch them," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.