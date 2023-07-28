Detroit woman works to build city's first autism-inclusive gym

According to the CDC, one in 36 people in the U.S. are on the autism spectrum, and although awareness and resources have increased over the years, many families feel more needs to be done.

One local mom is determined to find a safe place for her son to play, and she's in the process of building Detroit's first autism-inclusive gym.

Tiera Turner's son was diagnosed with autism in 2019, just before his third birthday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the autism walks were canceled in 2020, and she was determined to celebrate her son's new journey.

She created her own walk, starting with just her family and growing to more than 100 people in just three years.

Turner took a similar approach of creating something you want with the gym.

"We need a space where we do not have to apologize for your child," Turner said.

She's in the process of securing grants and crowdfunding to establish "We Rock the Spectrum."

"We have offerings for sensory rooms, which means different rooms so they can calm down. We are going to have a water room, a sand room. I can’t wait to see these visions come to life," Turner said.

The plan is still surreal for Joanna Lofton, who remembers her struggles 30 years ago when she was left with little resources and little hope for her son, who is on the spectrum.

"No one said okay he is going to be great one day. What you got was, 'you may consider wanting to have another child and putting this one away,'" Lofton said.

Now, Lofton works alongside Heather Eckner with the Autism Alliance of Michigan, making sure families get the resources she couldn't.

"We serve as a resource kind of hub or a landing place that individuals and families can turn to, to say, 'help me,'" Eckner said.

One of the non-profit's pillars is finding employment. Lofton's son has worked at a design center for eight years.

"Parents need to know, don’t give up, there is hope," Lofton said.

Another positive change for families is that public schools will now have additional funding specifically geared toward helping families who have children with special needs.

