Detroiter among those sent Walmart email using the N-word

(WXYZ) — Courtney Rhodman says the Walmart email was sent during the overnight hours Monday. When she opened it up, she was stunned.

RELATED: Walmart investigating email ad addressing customers using racial slur

“I didn't think it was real. So, I closed it out, and then I went back into it. I just can't believe it,” she says.

The email says welcome to Walmart, N-word. It encourages shopping online with a working link.

Courtney is talking only with 7 Action News and says, “Such a hateful word like that. We came from a long way and we still fighting. And today is George Floyd’s anniversary. I just would have never thought I would be here talking about Walmart calling me the word.”

Walmart sent 7 Action News a statement:

We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers. We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We’re looking into our sign up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. We’re also looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable.

Joseph Goldman is Courtney Rhodman’s Attorney.

He tells 7 Action News, “The company says it wasn’t hacked. So, somebody did this and I believe it is internal.”

Goldman also says it appears only 12 people across the county got the same thing in a short period of time.

Courtney Rhodman says Walmart is her go-to store including for her son at Christmas. She uses a Walmart credit account and puts gifts on layaway.

She says, “When this first happened to us yesterday my 12-year-old was so hurt he says mom why would Walmart do this to us. He knows we use this, that’s his treat. You get to go to Walmart and get whatever you want.”

Attorney Goldman says they will contact the company and hope to get this resolved quickly.

About his client he says, “She’s basically speaking here for all the black patrons of Walmart.”

It may be easy to track the email with a digital footprint.

Courtney Rhodman says, “They should really have to stand up for this.”