Detroiter opens new restaurant Moma G's, overcoming criminal past

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man celebrated the grand opening of his new restaurant on Chicago Street on the city's west side Thursday, marking a remarkable journey from prison to entrepreneurship.

Darryl Young opened Moma G's with help from Motor City Match and a Community Violence Intervention grant, making him the city's first recipient of this type of funding after spending his post-prison years mentoring at-risk youth.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Former felon opens Detroit restaurant with city grant after prison transformation

"It's a huge day," Young said. Though, he admitted it wasn't easy to put the moment into words.

Young was convicted of a felony crime in 2011 that resulted in someone's death.

"I made a decision that I thought at that time was best for me. Realizing and looking back at it, that was a selfish decision. It cost me taking someone's life. I have to live with that for the rest of my life, and I'm so remorseful to the family," Young said.

Hear more from Darryl Young in the video player below:

Web extra: Owner talks at grand opening of new Detroit restaurant Moma G's

While incarcerated, Young earned his GED and received a culinary arts certificate. That investment in himself was on full display Thursday as city leaders surrounded his Chicago Street shop for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"When others see obstacles, Motor City Match sees potential. When banks said no, we said yes," Detroit Deputy Mayor Melia Howard said.

WXYZ

Young received $100,000 in grants and awards from Motor City Match, a partnership between the city and several organizations like the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

"Going through the process of trying to open up a small business in the city of Detroit, it was a huge struggle to get funding," Young said.

The restaurant has already built a loyal customer base since its soft opening in July. Sharon Pannell has been a regular customer who appreciates the affordable prices.

"The neighborhood needed somewhere we could eat at because all the businesses around here have closed basically," Pannell said. "I'm a senior. That's why I come here. I can eat for $5."

WXYZ

Young says the low prices honor his mother, Moma G, who died in 2008. Before her death, she dreamed of opening a Detroit restaurant to feed the community.

"There were times we didn't have food, and she would take us to food banks," Young said.

WXYZ

Dorris Young, one of Darryl's aunts, believes his mother would be proud.

"She would be very proud of her son," Dorris Young said. "He kept saying he wanted to give back to the community. He did it. We got Moma G's right here."

WXYZ

For Young, the restaurant represents hope and second chances.

"Just because you feel like you made a decision off a split moment doesn't mean your life is over. You have a right to have a second chance," Young said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

