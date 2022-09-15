Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard

(WXYZ) — The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.

Before the I-375 highway was built in the early 1960s, it was home to two thriving African American communities, Black Bottom and Paradise Valley. Hastings Street was the main commercial avenue. It was paved over to build the highway.

People like William Noakes reacted to the planned project.

“This whole area where Lafayette Park is and these apartments, that was once a domain of black folks. In part, because they were discriminated against and couldn't move anywhere else,” explained Noakes.

Noakes already had opinions about the project even before U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made the $105 million funding announcement, alongside Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Mike Duggan Thursday.

“So, they built their own neighborhood. And, that neighborhood was destroyed by urban renewal in the 1950s and 60s,” said Noakes.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed in Black Bottom and Paradise Valley as a result of the Federal Highway Act of 1956.

“A generation or two of black wealth has been lost. So, it’s great it’s going to be a boulevard, but what does it do for all those folks who were displaced?” asked Noakes.

Jamie Kendrick Jones reacted to the reality of the project actually happening.

“It’s humbling because we wait so long for things to happen and change to come, and we fight so hard, so I think it’s really, really good,” said Kendrick Jones.

She wants to make sure the local community benefits.

“As long as it’s helping people and not hurting people, or making things worse than they already are, then I’m down. I’m all for it,” said Kendrick Jones.

She’s encouraged to see the momentum for Detroit.

“I think it means we’re moving in the right direction. And, we may be moving slowly, and of course it’s an uphill battle, but I think it means we’re moving in the right direction.”

Detroit is not alone. The interstate system has had negative effects on Black communities throughout the U.S. Now, Detroit is attempting to right past wrongs.

Councilmember Coleman Alexander Young II was also at Thursday’s announcement.

“A lot of people talk but few people do. And, so I think that’s what we’re doing. We’re showing attention, we’re showing character, we show we care about the community and that we’re honoring them and we’re trying to correct the mistakes of the past,” explained Young.

He said more needs to be done.

“We have to make sure that we include Detroiters, and particularly Black Detroiters, the people who are impacted the most by this damage. And, I think this is the opportunity really to rectify that and move us forward toward racial justice. I’m really excited about it,” Young added.

The project will begin in 2027 and is expected to be complete by 2029. The money comes from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program which saw a big boost in funding as a result of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package that was passed in 2021.

