Detroiters search for man wanted for sexual assault of 80-year-old woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The search for suspect accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman during a home invasion is getting more aggressive.

Detroit police were joined Wednesday by neighbors and community activists who want the guy off the street and behind bars.

They went door to door passing out a sketch of what he may look like.

"I have literally dedicated every available resource to focus specifically on this perpetrator," Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

DPD Suspect sketch



The disturbing sexual assault of an elderly woman has people angry and determined to find this man.

"This animal could be hiding in the shadows," a man armed with a megaphone said.

The search for the suspect brought people from all walks of life together: city officials, police officers, activist, neighbors and even some children.

They're going door to door making sure people know who to look out for.

"Candidly, this act, after reviewing the facts of this case, is one I will never forget ever forget," White said.

There are seniors who've lived on this block for decades. They are devastated for the victim and don't feel safe in their own neighborhood.

"I think it is senseless that we have to live like this — afraid to go to the store or sit on our porch for fear of someone coming up trying to harm you," Tanya Fitzgerald said. "I want it to stop. Lord knows I want it to end someday soon."

Through this search, police are hoping to find that one detail or hunch that will lead them straight to the perpetrator.

"You are no longer allowed or will be accepted on these streets," Paster Moe said.

Fitzgerald is on edge but pretty confident the suspect won't get away with this.

"You're going to get caught, baby. You're going to get caught. Turn yourself in," Fitzgerald said.

