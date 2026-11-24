DETROIT, Mich. — Some Detroiters waited up to four hours in a mile-long line of cars for a chance at free Grobbel corned beef and Faygo soda pop in a Thanksgiving giveaway at Perrien Park.

The crowd also got a look at something new coming to the neighborhood — a ninja warrior-style course coming to the recently renovated park.

Ms. Dee and her family, with Grassroot Detroiters, are breaking ground on the project — a designated ninja warrior-themed play space — funded by Faygo and bringing in support from the city and Grobbel corned beef.

"We want to make our community a place where families want to come to," Ms. Dee said.

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Detroiters wait hours for free corned beef, Faygo at Perrien Park event

The ninja warrior park drew support from the City of Detroit.

"The community really wanted it here and we wanted to provide it for them," Arianna Zannetti, City of Detroit assistant chief landscape architect, said.

Jason Grobbel, president of E.W. Grobbel, said the goal is to "become stronger."

"That's what Faygo believes in," Faygo Senior VP Orlando Woods said.

But even more hectic than the soon-to-be parkour play park was the mile-long line of cars.

"It's wrapped around, like, two corners," Detroiter Jervalro Bester said.

"That's how it goes every year," Ms. Dee said.

Detroit showed up in a big way for a chance at some free Faygo and corned beef.

"So, we was like, 'corned beef!?'" Detroiter Paulette Smith said.

The turnout was so large that the event needed police coordination. For soda and corned beef, Detroiters were willing to be patient. One waited four hours in line.

"I just want corned beef for Thanksgiving," a Detroiter said.

Smith said she walked an hour to get hers.

"It says a lot. It's great. It's good for the body," Bester said.

More than 1,000 Grobbel corned beef meals with Faygo soda pop will satiate the thirst and hunger of the Detroiters swinging by the park that people say is in the heart of the community.

"There are people out here that care, and there are people out here working to build communities," Ms. Dee said.

The ninja warrior park will be complete in a few weeks.

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