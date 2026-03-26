Detroiters weigh in on survey over ‘economic zone’ concept for Belle Isle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A survey conducted by Mitchell Research & Communications took the temperature of Michiganders and Detroiters on their thoughts toward a proposal to turn Belle Isle into a “special economic zone,” described as a “high-density area within Detroit that is accessible to all Detroiters, Michiganders, and the world.”

The survey, commissioned by Belle Isle Freedom City and conducted last year, included more than 600 statewide voters and more than 190 Detroit voters.

The proposed project includes high-income, mixed-use housing, entertainment and a retail district with a population of 50,000. In this project concept, Detroit would reportedly receive a $1 billion payment from sponsors and $50 million each year, and residents would be given unique tax advantages.

Courtesy: Belle Isle Freedom City, LLC Courtesy: Belle Isle Freedom City

According to Mitchell Research & Communications, more than two-thirds of the Detroiters surveyed would support such a project.

View the survey questions below: