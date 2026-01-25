DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite bitter cold temperatures forcing event cancellations across metro Detroit, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's Fire and Ice Festival continued in full force at Robert C. Valade Park on Saturday.

Watch Tiarra's story in the video player below

Detroit's Fire and Ice Festival draws crowds despite freezing temperatures

Bundled-up visitors braved the freezing weather to enjoy ice sculptures, sledding, and warming stations at the riverfront festival. The combination of fire and ice elements motivated people to venture out despite the harsh conditions.

"It's like very, very cold," said Ava, one of the festival attendees.

Jared Hocker, another visitor, advised future attendees to come prepared. "It's definitely cold, layer up if you come out here, hat, gloves, everything," Hocker said.

WXYZ Jared Hocker

Personal Wilson described the cold as "like a knife cutting through you," but that didn't stop her from bringing her grandchildren to see the ice sculptures and go sledding.

"It's very cold but we love it, I've been born and raised in Michigan so I'm use to it," Wilson said.

William Walker echoed similar sentiments about embracing Michigan winters. "I was also born and raised in Michigan, also have a winter birthday so I'm use to the cold and I really like it out here," Walker said.

WXYZ Personal Wilson and her grandson

The festival even attracted visitors from warmer climates. Paola Martinez and Christian Lugo traveled from Miami to attend the event as part of a birthday celebration that included the Ford factory tour and auto show.

"We're here for my son's 21st birthday, we came for the Ford factory tour and also to the auto show," Martinez said.

Lugo appreciated the dramatic change of scenery. "It's a great change of scenery, you know we never get to see snow, so it's good to have a change in life," Lugo said.

While many events across the metro Detroit area were canceled due to the extreme cold, Rachel Frierson, CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, said her team was determined to keep the festival running.

"We wanted to make sure we had an opportunity for people to both stay warm and enjoy, Frierson said. "This is a really lonely time a year so we wanted to kind of have these exciting moments."

WXYZ Rachel Frierson

For many attendees, the harsh weather was simply part of the authentic winter experience.

"It's really kind of what winter is all about, it's a good thing about living in the area like this, you get to experience all four seasons," Hocker said.

The Fire and Ice Festival continues through Sunday until 6 p.m. at Robert C. Valade Park on Detroit's riverfront.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.