Detroit's historic Grand Trunk Pub reopening July 31, offering sneak preview of all-day brunch

(WXYZ) — Detroit's historic Grand Trunk Pub is reopening after being closed for more than a year and a half for renovations.

The building, located along Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit, is reopening to the public on July 31.

Fans of the restaurant can also get a sneak peek of the menu and renovations by buying a ticket to the VIP previews on July 23-25. The tickets are $25 and include bottomless bloody Mary's, mimosas and full menu options. Those who want to get a ticket to the sneak preview can click here.

With the opening, Grand Trunk Pub will also have an all-day brunch menu and the return of favorites like the award-winning GTP Reuben and Chicken & Waffles.

Renovations inside the building include a brand new bar with reclaimed flooring, hand-painting of the architecture, restoring the marble floor and more.

Timothy Tharp owns the bar and took it over in 2007, dedicating it to his father's legacy and Detroit. It was previously a Traub Brothers Jewelry Store, a ticket station for the Grand Trunk Railroad, Metropole Bar and Foran's Irish Pub.

Tharp also owns Checker Bar and The Whisky Parlor, above Grand Trunk Pub, which is expected to open this fall after renovations are complete.