Detroit's last remaining dairy celebrates 100 years of business in the city

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — C.F. Burger Creamery, Detroit's last remaining dairy plant, is celebrating 100 years in business.

Created by Charles F. Burger in 1926, the creamery began on the east side of Detroit.

"The company started over on the east side on East Forest Avenue near Van Dyke, very much in support of making cream products for other companies and doing some home delivery and some things like that," said Dean Angott, president and chairman of C.F. Burger Creamery.

In the 1970s, Angott's family took full ownership of the creamery, eventually moving operations to a facility on Greenfield Road near Tireman Avenue.

Learn More About the Dairy's History Below

When the dairy first opened, Angott estimates it had 6 employees. Today, it employs 60 people, and its products — including eggnog and coffee creamer — can be found at stores across the Great Lakes region.

C.F. Burger Creamery's products are also available at local spots like Wally's Frozen Custard in Saint Clair Shores.

"We bought Wally's about 25 years ago from Wally, the original owner. He served CF Burger. We kept the tradition going because it is hands down the best anywhere," said Matt Ahearn, owner of Wally's Frozen Custard.

The dairy plant has supplied Dairy Queen and McDonald's locations since the 1960s, accounting for about 13% of all McDonald's dairy needs in the U.S.

"Our famous shakes and sundaes," said Joni Davis, a local McDonald's owner/operator. "Their brand is peppered throughout our business."

As C.F. Burger Creamery marks its centennial, Angott says the success of the family-owned business comes down to its people.

"It's a testament to what a company can do if they're really dedicated and they've got great employees, and we have got great employees," Angott said.

The company has also made recent investments in its equipment and is looking ahead to continued growth.

"We do hope to be here for as long as Detroit and Michigan and our customers will have us," Angott said.

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