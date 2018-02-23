Detroit's Most Wanted Captured: John Wilson

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The U.S. Marshals have captured a man that was featured on Detroit's Most Wanted last August.

John Wilson was arrested on Detroit's east side Thursday night.

Police say he's linked to a homicide of a mentally handicapped man on Aug. 3, 2017 in Inkster.

Wilson allegedly got into an argument with a man at Frank's Liquor Store. He left, only to return minutes later with a gun.

The U.S. Marshals say he shot the man multiple times in broad daylight.

Investigators believe Wilson's family and friends had been helping him evade capture.