Detroit's new Archbishop presides over first Good Friday service in the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many Catholics from across metro Detroit came together for a Good Friday service at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

“I loved it, it was great, it was great,” said Liem Ngo of Royal Oak.

Liem Ngo and Carolyn Schwedt came from Royal Oak to Detroit for the service.

WXYZ Liem Ngo and Carolyn Schwedt

Ngo says a major reason why they came is because it was Archbishop Edward Weisenburger’s first Good Friday service since he became the Archbishop in Detroit back in March.

“Outstanding, it was very moving and I’m glad he’s here,” said Ngo.

“Beautiful, it was a wonderful week of services and today especially very spiritual, touches your heart,” said Carolyn Schwedt of Royal Oak.

Previous Report: Full interview with Detroit's next Archbishop

FULL INTERVIEW: Detroit's next Archbishop talks about the future and the challenges he faces

They weren’t the only ones moved by the Archbishop’s words.

“I felt good, I felt renewed,” said Vivian Gulley of Detroit.

“I would say he exceeded my expectations and I was honored to get communion from him today,” said Dawn Tykoski.

WXYZ Dawn Tykoski

There will be an Easter vigil on Saturday at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament and on Sunday, there will be Easter mass.

Father JJ Mech says he expects the pews will be filled inside the cathedral this weekend.

“We have many, many new people coming to lay down their life for Christ as Catholics, they want to become Catholic and so they’ll be baptized, receive confirmation and Eucharist on Saturday,” said Father Mech.