Detroit's new PWHL team unveils its identity as the Clutch, and fans say the name is a perfect fit

After three years in the making, fans can finally start their engines and get their merchandise, because the search for a team name is over.

Introducing one of the official dozen teams in the Professional Women's Hockey League — the Detroit Clutch.

WATCH JEFFREY'S VIDEO REPORT:

Detroit's new PWHL team reveals its name and identity: the Clutch

"Detroit as a whole is so excited for this team to be here," Samm Boyle said.

One of the first in line for merch, Danielle Isaacs grew up watching the Red Wings, and her heart's been singing since the inception of the PWHL.

"Detroit getting a team is a dream," Isaacs said. "It's more fun than watching men right now."

Isaacs admits to being a bit iffy about the name.

"A bit mixed on it," Isaacs said.

But she says it fits the Motor City theme, with automotive spirit and a touch of grit.

"Coming in clutch kind of moment," Alex Boyle said.

Nicole Couture was also sold on some Clutch merchandise, but the team name came as a slight surprise.

"I kept thinking it was going to be Detroit Drive," Couture said.

Although the team's not named the Drive, the players still make up her 11-year-old daughter Eastyn's sense of it. Eastyn has aspirations to be a hockey player herself.

"It's huge. I got emotional when they announced the Detroit team," Couture said.

Couture says seeing the players on the ice inspires her daughter to dream bigger.

"All these women are amazing, paving the way, showing these girls they have a future to look forward to," Couture said.

"I think they're going to do great," Samm Boyle said.

The home opener is on Dec. 12.

———

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

