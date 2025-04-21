Detroit's Pope Francis Center continues legacy of service after pontiff's death

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Catholic community across Detroit is remembering the legacy of Pope Francis, particularly at the center that bears his name.

VIDEO: Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

Founder of the Pope Francis Center, Father Tim McCabe, said they are honoring his memory by continuing their mission to serve the homeless.

"He cared for the poor in the slums of Argentina before he ever became pope. It was part of who he was. And he definitely brought that into his papacy," McCabe said.

Hear more from Father Tim McCabe in the video player below:

Extended interview: Founder of Detroit's Pope Francis Center talks about pontiff's legacy

As the world mourns the loss of Francis, the Pope Francis Center is continuing to provide crucial services to those experiencing homelessness.

"I've just had time to get myself together and focus more on me and you know, you don't have that opportunity in the streets," said Alihondro Miguel Rutledge, a tenant at the center.

Watch more coverage on Pope Francis' death in the video player below:

The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy

McCabe said there was never any question about naming the facility after the pontiff because of his dedication to caring for the vulnerable.

"He would have been very proud to have his name on this building because of the care and the concern we have for each person that comes to us in need and making sure that we are showing love and dignity and compassion to folks who are down and out," McCabe said.

Residents at the center say they experience the character of Francis through the staff and volunteers who serve them daily.

"This amazing right here. Unbelievable. I thought they were playing with me when they told me what they offered," Alihondro said.

"This is a program that really allows you to take your time to get yourself together without any pressure," said Tony Porter, another resident at the center.

For many, the center has been transformative.

"I got a relationship back with both of my sons," Alihondro said.

McCabe emphasized that continuing Francis' legacy requires community involvement.

"It's really about making sure that all of us as Detroiters are focused on caring for the most vulnerable, the least among us… the poor, the suffering," McCabe said.

Residents express deep gratitude for the center's impact.

"It's a godsend. And I definitely appreciate Pope Francis' commitment to helping the community, especially people struggling," Alihondro said.

Hear more from metro Detroit parishioners and local leaders about Pope Francis' death in the video player below:

Metro Detroit parishioners, local leaders react to Pope Francis' passing

The center continues to welcome volunteers and support from the community.

"It takes all of us working together to solve this problem and he would love to see that happening here," McCabe said.

Where Your Voice Matters