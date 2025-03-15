Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade: What to expect in Corktown for the event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching.

On Monday, the Irish holiday will be celebrated all over the world. But in Detroit’s Corktown specifically, the celebration starts early.

Peggy Sullivan Gray is a lifelong Michigander and St. Patrick’s Day is one holiday she looks forward too.

“I was blessed by COVID to be grand marshall for three years ‘cause they kept cancelling the parade,” she said.

This year though, Gray won’t be serving as the grand marshall, but she will be marching in the parade with her organization Ladies of Ancient Order of Hibernians, or LAOH.

“There are like 37 organizations,” she said. “And we all march in with our group and wear our sashes and support our organization and let people know who we are.”

The St. Patrick’s Parade is held every year the Sunday before the Irish holiday and draws between 80,000 to 100,000 people.

Mike Kelley, who organizes the event every year, says one thing he is looking forward to is the first-timers marching in the parade.

Crews ready for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit

“We are honored to have the iron workers with us,” Kelley said. “We also have the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and IBE Local 58 in Detroit.”

Additionally, Kelley said the old-timer participants are also a lot of fun.

“The Ghostbusters come into the Family Fun Zone and see the kids and take pictures,” he said.

Businesses in Corktown also say they're preparing for the crowd on Sunday.

“We’re going to do some Reubens,” said Ron Moore, owner of Corktown Taphouse. “We’re also going to have Guinness kraut on it with swiss cheese.”

Over at McShane’s Irish Pub, they are preparing their St. Patrick’s Day Margarita.

For those worried about the large crowd and safety, Detroit police will have a presence in the area.

“Detroit police tactical operations does an incredible job for us,” Kelley said. “They’re out here with us in the morning. We put bike barricades up down the street on Michigan (Avenue).”

The parade kicks off at 1p.m. on Sunday, but early arrival is suggested because Michigan Avenue will be closed at 9:30 a.m. for the Corktown Races.

