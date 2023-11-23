Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade interrupted by 200 Palestinian supporters

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade was disrupted momentarily as protesters peacefully marched down Woodward Avenue in solidarity with Palestine.

At 8:57 a.m., 7 Action News captured the moment when around 200 protesters entered from the corner of Alexandrine and Woodward.

Folks were caught off guard as protesters marched along Woodward Avenue, a couple of blocks behind the parade.

However, three blocks later, police officers ended the march without any incident. Palestinian American Jenna Mahmoud says the goal is to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and freedom of the Palestinian people.

"We chose the Thanksgiving parade because we are celebrating a holiday built on the genocide of the indigenous people, while we are protesting the funding of the genocide of indigenous people of Palestine right now," Mahmoud said.

Earlier this month, the House approved nearly $14.5 billion in military aid for Israel as long as the aid is offset with cuts in government spending elsewhere. But President Joe Biden has vowed to veto the Republican approach.

"My whole life has been affected. My family has been displaced right now in Masafer Yatta. Even in the West Bank, people are being killed and displaced. I have a cousin who was killed a couple of months ago," Mahmoud said.

"The Jewish community says they understand the pain and suffering. But at the same time, they are also talking about their folks who have been hurt and the hostages that have been taken. What do you have to say to that? 7 Action Newsasked.

"Personally, I don't think any innocent civilian should be affected, but the freedom we are fighting for is for everyone," Mahmoud said.

Since Oct. 7, Hamas has killed over 1,100 Israelis, while the Israeli military has killed more than 13,000 Palestinians. Dana Kornberg from Jewish Voice for Peace says this is one of the worst humanitarian crises of all time.

"I think it's so important to understand that Palestinians are human beings just like Israelis are human beings. And the violence that's being perpetuated right now is something that amounts to genocide in Palestine," Kornberg said.

As a descendant of a Holocaust survivor, Kornberg says she can relate to the pain and suffering in Gaza.

"I would really encourage the Jewish community to try to look at this situation from that human perspective, to use their Jewish values, to advocate for the side of life, especially as the descendants of genocide ourselves," Kornberg said.

Meanwhile, Shavon Murril came down with her family at 3 a.m. to get the best spot on Woodward. But with the protestors nearby, she is disappointed.

"I support them, I understand they want to get the word out, the TV has seen you. Now, let us enjoy," Murril said.

Another spectator, Joseph Rejc, has been attending the parade for over 50 years. He says the protesters dampened the mood.

"They should be thankful for that they are not putting up with friends and family in their land. I love it when the drums drown them out. But yes, they are Americans and they have the right to free speech," Rejc said.

In the meantime, a temporary ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel is expected to go into effect Friday.

