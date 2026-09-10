DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit's University District is hosting its 2026 Home Tour on Saturday, giving the public a look inside some of the city's most historic properties.

Six homeowners will open their doors to the community from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcasing the unique architecture and history that defines the neighborhood.

"Detroit has a very, very rich history and this neighborhood is part of that history," said Kathleen Samul, co-chair of the University District Home Tour.

WATCH: Detroit's University District opens historic homes to the public this weekend

Detroit's University District opens historic homes to the public this weekend

Samul has lived in the University District since 1977. She said it wasn't just the diverse community that attracted her to the neighborhood, but also its homes.

"I knew a lot of the families that lived here and had visited many of the homes, and they were all just amazing to me," Samul said.

According to the University District Community Association, most of the neighborhood's homes were built between 1925 and 1941 during the Golden Age of Housing, with each property displaying unique decor and details.

Samul's own home offers a glimpse into that history.

"We found out that the owner of our home was a manufacturer. Thus this design, which thought was just a simple curly Q design, turns out to be a screw, which is a tribute to his profession," Samul said.

Organizers say they are intentional about which homes are selected for the tour each year.

"We really try to curate the homes to make sure they're different, that they're interesting," Samul said.

One of the six homes featured this year was built in 1928 and is now owned by Renato Radu. He said the neighborhood's craftsmanship is what drew him in.

"It's just the opulence of the brick work and the limestone and all of the homes here are so well taken care of and can tell people really love being in this neighborhood, and that's something I wanted to be a part of," Radu said.

Radu said renovating the once-vacant home while keeping its history intact wasn't an easy task, but it was a worthwhile project.

"I think that's really important just for the next generation to see that people really do care about preserving history," Radu said.

For Samul, the tour is about more than the structures themselves.

"I think if you talk to anyone here, they will talk about how they love their home but they will also talk about how important the community is to them," Samul said.

Tickets for the home tour are still available. Food trucks will also be in the University District during the tours.

