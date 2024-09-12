Devastating fire destroys prominent Oak Park streetwear business

OAK PARK, Mich. — A Thursday early morning fire in Oak Park took out prominent streetwear business the Wealthy Brand. The cause remains under investigation and the businesses in the area say the damage is widespread.

According to the Oak Park Public Safety Department, at around 2:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Wealthy Clothing Store on W. Nine Mile Road near Pinecrest Drive on the report of a fire. The response time was an estimated three minutes.

Upon arriving on scene, officers observed the business to be fully engulfed in flames extending out the front entrance. No injuries were sustained.

The owner, Rashad Hosea, woke up in the middle of the night to the devastating news.

Rashad Hosea Fire damage of the Wealthy Store

“It was like a death, like getting a call about a death in the family 'cause this is definitely my baby," Hosea said.

Hosea started the Wealthy Brand in 2016. After seeing success, he opened up his Oak Park space in 2018.

Edward Sertage owns the business next door, Woodshed Studios, a studio and music space that has served local artists for three decades now. He says having the Wealthy Brand in the community has been a great addition to the area.

“I’ve seen this area get developed a lot in the last just 10 years and it’s really a shame that (the fire) had to happen," Sertage said. “It was good to see them successful and, you know, I really feel for them, for us I’m not gonna say it’s an easy road... but for them, that’s a total loss.”

Woodshed Studios has water and smoke damage and will remain closed for the time being, setting them back financially.

Meanwhile, Hosea has to consider completely rebuilding his location or finding a new space. His website will remain open with the inventory he has left.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident can contact Sgt. Green of the Investigations Bureau at 248-691-7512.