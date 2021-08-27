Developing K.I.D.S. nonprofit program helping Detroit youth become entrepreneurs

(WXYZ) — Look out world because here they come!

A group of young entrepreneurs showing off the businesses they are working to build at the very place where they built their self-esteem, communication, and character.

“We talk about entrepreneurship, financial literacy, college and career rightness - all of that from kindergarten to 1st grade… as well as with our college students we are supporting. But had no idea until a couple months ago that several of them had started their own businesses in the midst of a pandemic,” said Kim Johnson from Developing K.I.D.S.

In fact, about a dozen young people had their businesses on display at this year’s Developing KIDS Summer Showcase.

It's the annual end-of-summer event the nonprofit holds to give kids who have gone through the program the opportunity to show off what they've learned through this bonding educational experience.

Charnae Key created Sunny Affairs Collection over quarantine and you can see the pride in the eyes of the creator of Developing K.I.D.S.

“Developing K.I.D.S. is what I like to call my other family… to look back on and say I was a part of the nonprofit organization,” said Key.

“Your children come to Developing K.I.D.S. and they learn, they grow, they thrive, and we work with their parents so that all families are thriving. And, we work together because we value the relationship we have with the youth but also with their parents,” said Kim Johnson.

From science experiments to sign language, each K through 8 student in the program took center stage at the summer showcase.

And it all began with this after-school program that helped them develop ideas for a brighter future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE PROGRAM