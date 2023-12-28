Did you feel it? 2.4-magnitude earthquake reported near Michigan-Canada border

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.4-magnitude earthquake hit near the Michigan-Canada border Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:47 a.m. about three kilometers southwest of Corunna, Ontario.

That's across the St. Clair River from an area between Marysville and St. Clair in Michigan.



According to The Sarnia Observer, another quake hit the town on Oct. 19, and it's the fourth earthquake to hit the area in the past 18 months.

Other quakes reported, according to The Sarnia Observer, happened on May 23, 2022, Nov. 20, 2022 and Oct. 19, 2023.

“I kind of heard a noise this morning, but I didn’t really feel anything shake,” Jeff Agar, the mayor of St. Clair Township, which includes Corunna, told The Sarnia Observer. “It just sounded like far-off thunder to me.”