Disappointment expressed at word John Engler is possible Michigan State President

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Rachael Denhollander is not happy with the reported selection of John Engler as Interim President at Michigan State University.

If Engler is the pick of the Board of Trustees, his job in crisis management may be more difficult than three terms as Michigan Governor.

Matt Friedman of Tanner Friedman, a Public Relations firm says, “There were other audiences that did not hold him in high regard, often did not trust him. And being a University President is often about bringing people together rather than just pushing an agenda.”

Many are comparing Larry Nassar and Michigan State to Penn State and the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal. By the number, Penn State has spent $250 Million so far overall including $109 Million to 30 victims.

Michigan State has been sued by 140 victims of Nassar.

“This crisis needs to be managed. It has not been managed up until this point,” Friedman says. “In terms of the scope and magnitude, I don’t think you can compare this to any other crisis in higher education.”