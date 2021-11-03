Discussing an historic election night with Dearborn's next mayor

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're talking with one of the historic winners - the next Mayor of Dearborn Abdullah Hammoud.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"I haven't really digested what happened last night," Hammoud says. "But I'm just humbled by the opportunity to give back to my hometown. It's everything. This is the greatest privilege of my life to date, the opportunity to really give back to the community that gave me and my family everything, my parents who immigrated here searching for financial and social freedoms. As a product of this community, went to public schools here and college here and is now growing a family here, I just look forward to doing what we can, to roll up our sleeves and help improve the lives of our residents."