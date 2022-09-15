Disney on Ice, Detroit Auto Show and food truck rally happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit is expected to be a busy one. In addition to the return of the North American International Auto Show, both the Lions and Tigers will be hosting games in Detroit.

If you're feeling hungry, the Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally is coming to Canterbury Village.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Detroit Concours



Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Several locations downtown including Comerica Park lots 1 and 2

Up to 200 classic cars will be on display during this family-friendly car event, and the cars can be driven for free on a first-come, first-serve basis. The main events include Cars & Community, Motor City Party and Concours C'Elegance.

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders



Sunday at 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Washington Commanders in the second week of NFL football.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox



Friday 7:10 p.m., Saturday 6:10 p.m. and Sunday 12:10 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers are hosting the Chicago White Sox during a three-game series at Comerica Park. Depending on the game you attend, you could see fireworks, go home with a Detroit Roots tumbler or participate in Chevy Sunday Kids Day.

Disney on Ice



Friday 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Disney on Ice returns to Detroit with eight performances at Little Caesars Arena. The show's 40th anniversary will feature more than 50 characters from 14 classic and modern Disney stories.

Troy Family Daze Festival



Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Troy Civic Center at 500 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy

This family-friendly festival is bringing the community together. There will be plenty of activities including a 5K run and walk and rides.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally



Saturday noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion

Unique food, music, beer, wine, cocktails and shopping will be showcased during this rally.

North American International Auto Show



Public show Sept. 17 to Sept. 25

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

Thousands of car lovers will flock to the Motor City during the Detroit Auto Show, which is returning for the first time in three years. The auto show opens to the public Saturday and will feature electric vehicles, new technology and hands-on experiences for families.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

