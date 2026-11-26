DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit ministry continued a Thanksgiving tradition of giving back Thursday, preparing 1,000 warm meals for families and individuals across the community.

Divine Restoration Ministries and the SAVED Initiative held their annual 1,000 Souls Fed Thanksgiving Giveaway, preparing and distributing free Thanksgiving meals from locations on Detroit’s east side and at the Baby Boss Learning Center in Eastpointe.

“We're just not feed tummys, we're feeding souls,” said Pastor Tenisia Evans of Divine Restoration Ministries.

Divine Restoration Ministries continues Thanksgiving tradition by feeding 1,000 people

The annual giveaway began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Evans and her late husband, Bishop J. Richard Evans, looked for ways to support the community.

“They were struggling, they were losing loved ones, they were going through grief. So we said you know what, let's start off feeding 1,000 people,” Evans said.

That effort became the ministry’s annual 1,000 Souls Fed Thanksgiving Giveaway, a holiday tradition that continues today.

“We want to reach back and grab someone and let them know, hey, we love you. If nobody told you lately, we love you, we care about you, we're concerned with what you're concerned with,” Evans said.

This Thanksgiving, volunteers assembled warm meals with traditional holiday fixings. The meals were distributed to various organizations, nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Some people also picked up meals directly from the giveaway locations.

Evans’ daughters, Jasmine Evans and Jenisia Evans, were among those helping serve the community.

“It's just about love and community. We were raised on it and I'm just grateful to be able to be a part of carrying legacy,” Jasmine Evans said.

Jenisia Evans said the event is an opportunity to assist others.

“It's more of a blessing to give than it is to receive. So we love to just be a blessing to others,” she said.

For Detroiter Alivn Jones, who received a meal, the Thanksgiving effort was something to appreciate.

“It means a lot to me because some people are starving. I appreciate it and this is a blessing,” Jones said.

