DMC draws criticism over closing of cancer center, offer of two-cents/hour raise for other workers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Anitta Orr was stunned to open a letter that indicated the Detroit cancer center where she received about two dozen radiation treatments and continues to go for follow-up appointments will be closing at the beginning of next month.

"Effective October 1, 2023, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital will discontinue outpatient services at the Sinai-Grace Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic," the letter read.

Patients were then advised to contact the Charach Cancer Treatment Center at the DMC hospital in Commerce Township.

"I was just so disgusted and I was just hurt because there's no other cancer center in the city besides Karmanos and everybody can't go to one cancer center," Orr told 7 Action News.

Orr said she's healthy enough and has transportation to be able to get to another cancer center but her concern is for those who don't.

"I felt like they're abandoning my city again," she said. "I think about the people who have walkers. They're in wheelchairs. They were making it the best way they can."

At the same time, some DMC union employees are frustrated that the health system and its owner, Tenet Health, are not negotiating in good faith, according to President of Teamsters Union Local 283 Steve Hicks.

"It was unbelievable. It was so insulting," said Hicks said about the first offer from DMC/Tenet to his members that he said included an increase in their healthcare costs with a raise of two cents an hour.

"If you've been to the grocery store, inflation is sky high, double-digit inflation," Hicks said. "They actually offered the people that worked through the pandemic, processing the specimens of the citizens of Detroit and the citizens of Michigan, a two-cent raise."

Hicks said DMC/Tenet is concerned more about shareholders and paying millions to the highest-ranking executives.

"They got tax abatements here. They should be paying a decent living wage here in Detroit to cover for inflation," he said.

Senior lab assistant Crystal Haywood, who has worked for DMC for over 25 years, said it's a "kick in the face to offer someone pennies with the cost of living and inflation."

The Teamsters are hoping citizens and even the mayor will get involved to help urge DMC/Tenet to negotiate what they believe would be a fair contract.

"We worked through the pandemic without any pandemic pay so we believe we deserve at least a dollar raise," Haywood added.

Sherry King is a lab assistant who said the pay is the reason for a high turnover in the department she works in.

"They went other places and got better jobs," said King. "We want to be here, but we want to be here and still be able to live at the same time."

Sarah Mullett, a senior DMC client service representative, said even if they accept the two-cent raise that was offered, it would be sucked up by the rise in their healthcare cost.

"A lot of us live here in the city. We have been here for a very long time. We've been with the DMC through thick and thin," Mullett said. "For a lot of us, this is our home, our family, and we want to be able to take care of patients."

7 Action News emailed DMC Communications at 10:57 a.m. Friday, requesting information on the closing of the cancer center as well as contract negotiations with members of Teamsters Local 283.

The DMC responded with a statement at 5:25 p.m. but did not provide information on how many patients and workers would be affected by the closing of the cancer center.

The following is the DMC response on the cancer center's closing as well as contract talks with the Teamsters.