DMC makes visitor changes during flu season

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Starting this morning (Monday, Dec. 8), Detroit Medical Center is putting new restrictions into place to limit the spread of the flu. It's a sign that flu season is worsening in metro Detroit.

The changes will be at all locations, including the Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Doctors say they've seen a big jump in flu cases, especially in kids. Adding to the concern: only about 21 percent of Michigan residents have gotten a flu shot.

The restrictions are intended to keep the people inside the buildings safe from illnesses spiking this time of year, like the flu. If you're looking to visit someone being treated at a DMC location, here are the new rules for now:



Visitors under 12 will not be allowed in at all, which includes siblings and other relatives

Anyone 13 and older with a fever, cough, or rash is asked to stay home

All patients will be limited to just two visitors at a time, but exceptions can be made it the patient is terminal.

This is all because we're in flu season. This year is following along the same trends as last. Michigan's activity level just reached 'low', up from 'minimal' a little over a week ago when I last talked about the flu.

Nationally, about seven percent more people are coming down with the illness. The new H3N2 strain is still the strain doctors are seeing the most, and Dr. Tina Chopra with the DMC said the vaccine is still your best bet at keeping yourself and anyone around you safe this season.

"I think it’s really important to get the shot," said Dr. Chopra. "This year particularly, we have a new strain of flu called H3N2, which is circulating, it may not be a perfect match in the vaccine but the flu vaccine is still effective at keeping you away from the hospital."

About 1 in 5 Michiganders already have the vaccine. If you want it, you can go to any pharmacy or county health department. And remember to wash your hands often, and stay home from everywhere if you're feeling sick.

