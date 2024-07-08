Do Not Drink Water Advisory issued in Sylvan Township after water plant break-in

SYLVAN TWP., Mich. — A Do Not Drink Water Advisory has been issued by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office after a break-in at the Sylvan Township water treatment plant.

An official from the township told 7 News Detroit that this is a precautionary measure, and that they are investigating exactly what happened during that break-in.

Area residents who get their water from this system should avoid drinking or using the tap water at this time, with police recommending that bottled water be used for drinking, cooking, preparing food, making ice and giving water to pets.

For additional information, call Sylvan Township offices at 734-475-8890 ext. 112.