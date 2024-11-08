Dog left tied to van is St. Clair Shores gets second chance with people who found her

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Animal Control is investigating after a dog was found tied up to the back of a van in St. Clair Shores Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a woman leaving the dog, throwing a partially opened bag of dog food beside it and taking off. The food is almost insult to injury, Deputy Brandon Davis with Macomb County Animal Control says.

“It doesn’t make it any better. All that means is there was no intention to come back," he said.

Joe Locascio Macomb County Animal Control responding to the abandoned dog

This happened around 6 a.m. and was all caught on surveillance video. The van the dog was tied to belonged to the staff of Smith's Hardwood & Construction. When staff arrived to work that morning, they couldn't believe what they saw.

“I'm a huge animal lover," employee Anthony Monteleone said. "I've always loved animals, dogs especially. And so just seeing that instantly broke my heart.”

Tender Moments by April Cobb The woman seen tying up the dog and leaving it on surveillance video

Staff called the St. Clair Shores Police Department, which then had animal control come out. Davis says unfortunately, these types of acts happen all the time. He's just glad the staff realized the dog was tied to the van before taking off with it.

“What if she was tucked under the car and one of the guys started the car to go to the job site? That’s horrifying to think," Monteleone said.

Not only is leaving a dog like this behind for hours heartbreaking, it’s also against the law.

"This is no joke at all. She can be looking at animal abandonment. If we wanted to go the state route, it is a felony," Davis said.

The black Labrador-pitbull mix with white paws was taken in by the Macomb County Animal Shelter and is now waiting for a new home. However, it sounds like she won’t have to wait for long.

“I'm gonna be adopting the dog," Monteleone said. "She looked so sad, terrified — no creature deserves that. She deserves a warm, loving home and I’m hoping I can give that to her.”

Deputy Brandon Davis The dog left behind looks to be around two-years-old

Davis says this is a happy ending but urges the community if they absolutely have to part ways with an animal to contact animal control or a shelter instead.

If you have any information about this incident, call Macomb County Animal Control at 586-469-5115. They say donations help with all the work they do in the county, including keeping up their pet food pantry. You can find more information on their website.