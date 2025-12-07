Dog shot & killed, home struck by bullets in break-in attempt in Ann Arbor as police search for suspect

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family in Ann Arbor is mourning the loss of their dog, who was shot and killed in a break-in attempt early Sunday morning.

Police tell us the confrontation happened just after 4 a.m. this morning, at a home in the 1800 block of Weldon Boulevard.

The suspect, described as wearing all black, tried breaking into a vehicle in the driveway of the home before turning violent.

WXYZ

“We were asleep, it was around 4 in the morning, we heard a noise," said homeowner Glenn Kime.

Kime said that he and his wife didn't think much of it, when a bullet hit their home early Sunday morning.

“It didn't sound to my sleeping self like a gunshot," Kime said. "It was like a bunch of lumber being dropped, we went back to sleep, didn't hear anything else until 6 a.m."

That's when Kime, who lives on the 1700 block of Waverly right near the home of the shooting, said police knocked on his door and gave him the news.

"One bullet passed 6 foot from where my wife was sleeping through my bedroom," Kime said.

Web Extra: Watch our full interview with Kime below

Homeowner speaks after dog killed, house shot at in Ann Arbor break-in attempt

Ann Arbor Police told Kime at least two people were breaking into cars in nearby homes.

Police say that a family dog was shot during an attempted break-in on Weldon, after the homeowner confronted one of the suspects.

According to police, the suspect who fired at the dog ran away, firing additional shots and hitting Kime's home.

"Balancing my fear with gratitude that we’re still here," Kime said.

Ann Arbor Police used drones and K-9s in search of the suspect, but have yet to locate him. We'll keep you posted as more details emerge.