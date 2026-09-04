DOJ revives federal gun rights restoration program for the first time in over 30 years

For the first time in more than 30 years, the U.S. Department of Justice has launched a program giving people a path to restore their federal gun rights.

The DOJ made the program active last month, reviving a law that had existed for decades before Congress discontinued it in the 1990s. The program is aimed specifically at people convicted of non-violent felonies.

Attorney Barton Morris of the Law Offices of Barton Morris in Troy is one of the first attorneys in the country helping people navigate the new process.

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"Why shouldn't someone be giving the opportunity to demonstrate that they deserve the restoration of that right, and particularly as it relates to someone who haven't been in trouble for a long, have a character and reputation of non-violence, and is a different person than they were when they committed the offense?" Morris said.

"It's a constitutional right that's no less important than the freedom of speech or the freedom of religion." Morris said.

Morris said those convicted of assault and other violent crimes are not eligible for the program. He also noted the program does not override state-level restrictions.

Scott Bouza is one of many people around the country preparing to apply to have his federal gun rights restored. He was convicted of three separate non-violent felonies when he was younger, including an unarmed breaking and entering.

"You'll probably laugh at it, but I broke into a store with a bunch of fishing lures.. that's the only thing I took." Bouza said. "I was hanging around bad people, made some decisions, came from a broken home." Bouza said.

Both state and federal law bar a person convicted of felonies from possessing a firearm — but that is now changing for non-violent felons under the new 2026 DOJ program.

"It took me 20 years to get to this point in my life." Bouza said. "I paid my dues, did my time, and I couldn't enjoy fishing with my sons because I couldn't have a gun. My father raised me to hunt, and I wanted to show them what he showed me." Bouza said.

On November 4, the first 5,000 eligible applicants nationwide will be able to apply. The Law Offices of Barton Morris will show people how the process works on Saturday, October 10 at The Seven in Ferndale, ahead of the federal filing window in November.

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