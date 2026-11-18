A call for someone in a mental health crisis turned into a life-or-death decision in a matter of seconds for Dearborn police officers.

On Oct. 8, around 1:30 p.m., Dearborn dispatch received a 911 call about a 33-year-old woman in distress.

See the full story in the video below

Dearborn officer tells partner 'don't shoot' during knife attack

"She's not mentally stable. We don't want her to be in trouble, but we don't have any other person to call for help right now. Honestly, I'm scared," the caller said.

Officers Hussain Alomari and Kordelle Whiteman responded to the home where a 33-year-old woman is in distress

"When I got there, she just immediately started talking about how her dog died and how her family doesn't like her," Whiteman said.

"She kept saying that she wanted to die today," Alomari added.

"Is it just you here?" the officer can be heard saying on bodycam footage.

"Yes, and my spirit is broken," she said, according to the footage.

"Why was it important to get her out of the house?" I asked.

"Because she knows the house more than we do. If there's any weapons in the house, she knows how to get to them," Almoari said.

Both officers tried their best to de-escalate the situation.

"That didn't happen. She refused to go outside, and she kept advancing towards the kitchen," Alomari said.

Bodycam video shows her saying she wasn't going to step outside.

"When we get to the kitchen, she kept repeating exactly what she was saying earlier," Alomari said.

Video from the officers' bodycameras shows her saying that she's not going to take it anymore.

"I'm not going to take this anymore. You don't get it," she said "I don't belong to this family. I am too God-fearing. I am too loyal. And I am too empathetic. I can't take their psychopathic," she said, according to the footage.

Alomari jumped into action as she grabbed a knife.

"Did you see that coming?" i asked.

"I felt like she wants to grab something. I did not know it was a knife. Immediately, my instincts, my training kicked in, immediately grabbed her arm," he said.

"You're seeing your partner in danger, and you pull out your gun," I asked Whiteman.

"Anybody would recognize that as a deadly threat," he said.

"Were you ready to shoot?" I asked.

"100%," Whiteman said.

"But then you hear words that you probably would never expect, your partner saying, 'Don't shoot.'" I said.

"Correct," he said.

"Your life was in danger. Why did you ask your partner not to shoot?" I asked Alomari.

"I truly felt that I have full control of her wrist. So I felt like let's transition from the firearm to something else for a different outcome," he said.

"So once he said, 'don't shoot,' and I think once he saw that I had my taser out, he was able to turn his body and almost shook her to expose her back to me, which I then just immediately deployed my taser," Whiteman said.

"It comes down to training and experience, but there's a whole lot of heart involved," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Shahin says he is proud to see how both of his officers handled the situation, without anyone seriously hurt.

" She's been charged with assault with intent of murder, and she's currently at the Wayne County Jail," he said.

"After this incident, how would you describe the bond between you two?" I asked.

"We got closer," Alomari said.

"Yeah, I mean, I've always trusted him since the day I met him," Whiteman added.

"I feel like I could trust him in any situation, any scenario," Alomari added.

For Alomari, that different outcome matters. But he says encounters like this are also a reminder of the danger officers can face answering a call for help.

"I understand mental health is a big issue and we should be dealt with, but at the end of the day, we're also human beings and we need to go back home safely to our families," he said.