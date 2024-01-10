'Don’t steal from hardworking people': Harrison Township on edge after vehicles broken into

HARISSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An area of Harrison Township is fed up with recent vehicle break-ins after three cars were broken into Tuesday.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday morning near Hamon Street and Coleridge Street, three unlocked vehicles were broken into and miscellaneous items were stolen before the suspects took off.

Neighbors say this specific area of Harrison Township doesn't have any streetlights and feel this may be the reason they're targeted.

“We work our butts off to have what we have and we don’t want to come out to our cars in the morning and they’re all ransacked," Jennifer Susanna, who lives in the area, said. “Get a job. Do something else. Don’t steal from hardworking people.”

Donna Rzotkiewicz also lives in the area and says her husband's car was broken into in 2016, in the same area this most recent incident happened in.

“They did break into our van, yes. And they stole a GPS and other items," she said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the break-ins but do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Neighbors say with the lack of streetlights, their porch lights will remain on for the time being and their car doors will be locked.

“Make sure you lock up your cars," Susanna said.

If you know anything about these break-ins, contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-469-5100.