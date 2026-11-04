‘Don’t want our kids to face the same difficulty’: Voters hopeful after Michigan election results

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan voters say they are feeling hopeful about what comes next after Election Day, with many saying they want change, transparency and elected leaders who listen to the people they represent.

"We don't want our kids to face the same difficulty we face," one voter said.

See the full story from Sara Molina in the video below

Michigan voters hopeful for change as election wraps up

For months leading up to Election Day, affordability consistently ranked among the top concerns for voters. Many said the cost of gas, groceries, healthcare and other everyday expenses remains too high, forcing families to cut back in other parts of their lives.

For Corbin Hinojosa, transparency about how taxpayer dollars are spent is also a priority.

“Specifically, I want more transparency. I wanna see where my money’s going,” Hinojosa said. “Maybe a little bit more spending when it comes to police. I think we should put more in that too.”

Suhah Ahmed said the challenges families are facing today have him thinking about the future for the next generation.

“Everything is very hard, so we don’t want our kids to face the same thing when they grow up,” Ahmed said. “People deserve more. Actually, they elect people to work for them. So if they can work for us, it would be great.”

As election season wraps up, voters on both sides of the political aisle say they hope the new wave of leaders will turn campaign promises into real change and put Michiganders first.

Many Democrats are looking forward to that change after a blue wave that included wins in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, secretary of state race and governor’s race.

Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson said the Democratic trifecta will allow leaders to push for a voting rights act in Michigan. She has also talked about lowering costs, improving the education system and making government work better for Michiganders.

“In this election, we showed the nation that in our democracy, the power of the people will always rule the day,” Benson said.

Benson’s victory also makes history. It marks just the second time since the 1960s that Michigan has elected a Democratic governor and the first time the state will have back-to-back women serving in the governor’s office.

She also ran alongside Sen. Winnie Brinks, marking the first time two women have appeared together on a major-party ticket for governor and lieutenant governor in Michigan.

The election also marked the end of Republican Congressman and gubernatorial candidate John James’ campaign. James focused on affordability, public safety and education reform. He closed out election night alongside Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, who also fell short in his bid for the Senate.

“May the Lord bless you and keep you, shine on you, lift up his countenance for now. God bless you. God bless Michigan,” James said.

The winning candidates are set to begin their terms in January.

