DoorDash driver accused of stealing tip jar from Cottage Inn Pizza in Lake Orion

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman was caught on camera stealing a jar filled with tips from a pizza shop in Lake Orion Wednesday evening.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to track her and an accomplice down.

The owner of a Cottage Inn Pizza on Lapeer Road says the tip jar was stolen by a DoorDash driver who didn’t realize she was on camera the whole time.

See the video below:

Video shows tip jar theft at Cottage Inn Pizza in Lake Orion

The woman is seen on camera in the pizza shop lobby taking money out of a tip container. She then grabs a jar with more tips and hands it off to someone who appears to be an accomplice.

Some of the employees at the pizza shop are high school students.

“Just a shame somebody would come in and take money from other people working hard — harder than that person,” owner Scot Sloane said.

Customers I showed the video to shared their reactions to what’s now being investigated by Oakland County sheriff’s deputies.

“No way. There’s like an accomplice,” Katherine Benford said.

“That’s just tough. Those tips come to the workers, and you just hate to see something like that,” Tyler Jacobs.

For Sloane, the outpouring of support has made a difference. He says after the video was shared, many have come by to put cash in a new jar for his workers.

Now, he’s hopeful someone will help stop the pair before they cut into someone else’s profits.

“I was very surprised there would be two people and another person would come take the whole jar. They didn’t earn or deserve it. Just a shame,” Sloane said.

If you can help identify the woman in the video, call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-393-0090.

