Downriver couple stranded in Maldives as conflict in the Middle East continues

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver Michigan couple says they are stranded in the Maldives after military strikes in Iran prompted airspace closures across the Middle East, canceling their flight home and leaving them with mounting expenses and unanswered questions from federal officials.

Angela Reid booked the trip to celebrate her husband Baxter's improving health following a cancer diagnosis.

Flat Rock couple stranded overseas amid Iran conflict

"And it was beautiful and we were having the best times of our lives and then, Saturday happened," Angela Reid said.

On Saturday, the U.S. and Israel began military strikes in Iran. The closure of airspace in the Middle East canceled the Reids' flight on Monday that was supposed to take them from the islands to Dubai, then to France, before eventually heading home.

"Never in a million years when I booked this trip did I think anything like this was going to happen," Angela Reid said.

Baxter and Angela Reid

The couple is now stranded at a hotel in the Maldives, where they say expenses are building up.

"We've been paying about anywhere from $500 to $700 a night including food," Angela Reid said.

With no clear timeline for departure and concerns mounting, the couple says attempts to contact U.S. federal officials for assistance have offered little relief.

"And it's becoming exhausting because the more we ask questions, the less answers we get," Baxter Reid said. "I have cancer, so I have to get back to my appointments and I'm running out of out medication here."

7 News Detroit reached out to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell about the family's concerns.

"I want people to be very cautious in thinking about international travel for the next few weeks," Dingell said.

For those already overseas, Dingell says travelers should sign up for the State Department's STEP program for updates, work with their airline on rebooking a different route and contact their local representatives in Congress.

"So we get a sense of the numbers of people that are stranded as we talk to the State Department about how do we fly people, so we cannot get out," Dingell said.

Dingell says her office is working to ensure Americans make it home safely.

"We'll work with you to try to assist you in all ways that are possible," Dingell said.

The Reids say they are willing to take any available route to get back.

"I mean, we're willing to fly wherever we have to fly to get home," Angela Reid said.

Rep. Dingell also confirmed that the U.S. State Department is working to utilize charter and military flights to bring people home from the Middle East.

Sen. Gary Peters office said they also stand ready to assist during emergencies and Michiganders in need of help should fill out an online form.

