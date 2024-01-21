Downtown Detroit, Corktown businesses preparing for fans ahead of Lions-Buccaneers game

DOWNTOWN DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s was pretty calm outside of Ford Field Saturday nigh,t but that won’t be the case on Sunday as the Detroit Lions face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans from both teams will be flooding the downtown Detroit area.

Tate Levinson and her family came all the way from L.A. to see Sunday’s game.

“Really like the Lions, been a Lions fan since like almost three,” said Tate Levinson.

Tate’s Levinson’s father, Adam Levinson, is from Detroit and he wanted to make sure his children got to see the lions in action at this upcoming playoff game.

“I was at that last win in 92,” Adam said. “I didn’t think it would be this long to have a meaningful playoff game in Detroit.”

The Levinson’s were inside Nemo’s Bar in Corktown on Saturday.

Tara Garrity is the general manager at Nemo’s.

Garrity and her staff have been gearing up to host fans for the Lions-Bucs game.

“We’re getting prepared making sure we have enough staff, enough energy, enough supplies, enough beer, enough burgers,” Garrity said.

There’s was a bunch of Lions fans in Nemo’s on Saturday but Garrity says there were some Bucs fans who came in this weekend.

“They’ve been great, the energy with them,” Garrity added. “The rivalry with them has been fun, I think all of us can’t believe we’re here, I can’t believe they came and traveled to Detroit.”

Nemo’s will be opening up early on Sunday to get ready for all the eager fans.

Other bars and businesses in the downtown area will also be opening up early in order to get ready for the influx of people coming in for the game.