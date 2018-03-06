Downtown Detroit Market vendors pull in $2 million; market extended

(DETROIT) - If you loved shopping in Campus Martius this winter, then you’ll be happy to hear that Bedrock will extend the Downtown Detroit Market through the spring and summer.

The real-estate arm of Dan Gilbert’s Quicken Loans set up the market from November through January in various locations downtown as part of the city’s winter celebration.

The market allowed local venders, ranging from card-makers to vintage clothing shops, to test their products before investing in brick-and-mortar spaces.

The 38 local venders who set up temporary retail shops between Capitol Park, Cadillac Square, 1001 Woodward and the Spirit Plaza, generated over $2 million in sales -- far exceeding expectations.

“The Downtown Detroit Markets was an incredible experience for my business this past winter. The exposure I received from being in this unique set-up in downtown Detroit brought a new energy and light to ‘Re-Up Design’,” said Sadie Frances, Founder of Re-Up Design Co, which creates greeting cards from recycled materials.

The next batch of entrepreneurs who want a chance to sell their wares are now up.

More than 50 artists, makers, entrepreneurs and small businesses will be chosen to receive a five-month residency in one of two prime locations.

Applications are open now through Sunday, March 18, 2018 for the Downtown Detroit Markets, which will be open from April-September, 2018. This upcoming season, the markets will have a particularly strong focus on bringing new food, beverage and art vendors into Detroit.

Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund have created the markets and activations as part of their ongoing commitment to drive entrepreneurship and diverse retail, food, beverage and art focused offerings within the city.

Click here for a vendor application.

