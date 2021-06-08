Downtown Detroit restaurants, bars prepare for full capacity at Comerica Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The bar at Brass Rail Pizza Bar is stocked and ready.

“I ordered extra beer and extra liquor," said bar manager Kevin Weathers. Extra drinks for the extra thousands of fans coming to the ballpark to watch the Tigers take on the Mariners.

RELATED: Detroit Tigers to welcome fans back at full capacity starting Tuesday night

“Our bar with 8,000 fans got full every single day," Weathers adds.

He is expecting a crowd Tuesday tonight for the first ball game since outdoor restrictions were loosened but he doesn't have as many hands on deck as he would like.

“Our schedule is as full as we can make it," he said. Like many restaurants, they are struggling to fill openings.

“We don’t have any hosts, we don’t have cooks, we don’t have buses, a bar back," Weathers said.

However, he says his team will work as hard as they can to serve Tigers fans who are ready for things to go back to how they were before the pandemic.

"It’s been exciting these last couple of weeks seeing everything back to normal. I work down here so seeing more people in the office," says Tigers fan Alyssa Suing.

One fan tells us she has no problem going into a packed ballpark, but she is concerned about her parents who hold season tickets.

“I know when my mom went to the game, she specifically told me how she enjoyed having so much space, and there wasn’t a lot of people around, so she felt really safe," said Maura Shine.

Masks are no longer required to enter the ballpark.

“It's really a personal preference; if you don’t want to go, don’t go," said Veniece Session.

If you do go, she hopes the Tigers put on a show.

“If they go out, at least go out with a bang," Session adds.

Win or lose, restaurants say going back to full capacity is a great sign.

“In August you have guns and roses playing at Comerica Park, you have Green Day playing. It’s so good for the city to see those stuff coming back," Weathers said.