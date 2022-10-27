Downtown Detroit winter markets return to Cadillac Place starting Nov. 10

Bedrock Detroit and the Gilbert Family Foundation announced the return of the Downtown Detroit Market sand Cadillac Lodge this winter.

It goes with the newly announced winter version of the Monroe Street Midway to add to the fun and excitement

The markets will open Thursday, Nov. 10 and feature 18 local businesses, many of which are owned by people of color or women. They will remain open through the end of the year

“The Gilbert Family Foundation believes in the power of entrepreneurship and public space,” Laura Grannemann, the executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation, said. “The Downtown Detroit Markets are an important opportunity for Detroit entrepreneurs to test new products, gain exposure to new customers, and grow their brands in a beautiful public space that brings everyone together.”

This is the fifth year for the markets, which Bedrock said has helped as a launchpad for more than 130 small businesses and generated nearly $6 million in sales.

“The Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge have become beloved traditions for many local residents and families to visit during the holiday season,” Bedrock COO Ivy Greaner added in a statement. “Throughout the years, we have been fortunate to help foster the growth of a mix of local businesses at the Markets, and this makes the program truly special. There will be something for everyone to enjoy this season and we are ready for this next round of entrepreneurs to flourish.”

Cadillac Lodge will also return with a warm, family-friendly environment that will include games, drinks, food and more.

Downtown Detroit Market Vendors include:

3 Dogs 1 Cat– An urban pet shoppe that carries an assortment of quality items for both furry friends and their humans. Products include treats and toys made in the USA, trendy apparel, Detroit-inspired accessories, and home decor.

Alcott's Attic- An independent, neighborhood book retailer that sells books and specialty products including candles, dolls, and stickers to make your own personal reading nook more special.

Cookette – For people who love food and beautifully designed items, this specialty kitchen shop offers a growing collection of gorgeous cookbooks, globally inspired cuisine, specialty pantry staples, as well as exquisitely crafted gift baskets.

Dcreated Boutique – A curated shop featuring aesthetically pleasing fashion and accessories for children and mamas. All items are either handmade by the founder or carefully selected.

Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique – An all-vegan bakery serving flavorful cookies, cakes, donuts, bread, and a mission to spread a plant-based lifestyle with its many health benefits to all.

Flamingo Vintage – An extensive collection of men's and women's vintage clothing and accessories, this Art Deco-inspired shop has a large inventory from purses, hats, wallets, jewelry, dresses, and menswear.

Halie & Co.– A jewelry shop with the belief that everyone should have access to affordable jewelry that not only makes them feel beautiful, but that is created with high-quality materials, intention, and love. They sell size inclusive, handmade jewelry, candles, hairpieces, and various artwork.

Inkcourage – Featuring encouraging gifts and apparel to make someone's day brighter, their evolving product line includes temporary tattoos, sweatshirts, hats, and accessories with positive phrases.

Janna Kay – Luxurious charcuterie boxes filled with exceptional ingredients intended to engage with the senses – the collection also includes glassware, lounge wear and other home accessories.

Love Travels Imports – With artisan goods that journey from South Africa, Guatemala, Peru, and Haiti, their principle is to offer high-quality crafts through fair trade from developing areas of the world.

Mongers' Provisions – A culinary outfitter for fine cheeses, chocolates, and charcuterie, they also sell wine and beer, along with numerous other specialty foods.

Not Sorry Goods – A sustainable and inclusive retailer that specializes in upcycled clothing and accessories, vintage, unique goods, and gifts from small batch artists.

Opal Grove Games – A friendly local game shop with a mission to create a space where people feel safe and welcome to explore tabletop gaming. They sell board games, card games, RPGs, and accessories.

Quétarshé Textiles Design Studio – A handcrafted selection of colorful wearable arts, home decor and print designs, the studio uses only natural materials for sustainability and longevity.

Well Done Goods – A dedicated water based silkscreen print shop that sells t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, neckties, bow ties, scarves and pocket squares. They recently launched a new department that really rocks – crystals, minerals, and jewelry to uplift your vibe.

Whimsy & Wine Handmade wood decor, charcuterie boards, DIY craft kits, ornaments, doormats, and creative coffee mugs that feature a Detroit or Michigan theme or sarcastic slogans, encouraging customers to laugh and have fun with the products.

Young Socialites Clothier– With confidence-building fashion for all ages, each piece of clothing is designed and manufactured exclusively in-house.

Zapenda – An African-inspired apparel brand with the mission to connect the African diaspora through fashion – clothing and accessories are made-to-order by expert tailors in the Democratic Republic of Congo using high quality African wax fabrics. The brand is contemporary and accessible, marrying traditional prints with more modern styles.

“I am thrilled to participate in the Downtown Detroit Markets for the second year in a row,” said Michelle Gebhard, founder of Whimsy & Wine. “Last season was an incredible experience – from the guests and fellow small business vendors to the staff and security team – I loved it all and am so ready to be back again this year to make new connections and continue to grow our brand.”

The Gilbert Family Foundation and Bedrock are also proud to announce the return of the Cadillac Lodge. A welcome, winter fixture in Downtown, the Lodge offers a warm, family-friendly environment for all Detroit residents and visitors. The Cadillac Lodge is one example of the Gilbert Family Foundation’s commitment to funding inclusive public spaces and provides a unique opportunity for visitors to connect and strengthen their sense of community in the heart of downtown.

This season, Detroit’s The Iconic Collection [theiconiccollection.com] will operate Cadillac Lodge and serve tasty treats including walking tacos, Detroit-style chili, and warm soft pretzels. Cadillac Lodge’s menu will feature festive drinks including non-alcoholic ciders, hot cocoa, soda and more.

“The holiday season is truly special in Detroit, and we are excited to craft meaningful and iconic experiences for the community at Cadillac Lodge, a tradition that brings so much joy as well as support for our local small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Zaid Elia, Founder of The Elia Group and The Iconic Collection. “We appreciate our relationship with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation and the opportunity to collaborate on this meaningful downtown event.”

For additional details including dates and hours of operation, please visit DeckedOutDetroit.com [deckedoutdetroit.com], follow @DeckedOutDetroit, @cadillaclodge, #DowntownDetroitMarkets, #CadillacLodge and #DeckedOutDetroit.

