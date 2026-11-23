ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — ROCHESTER, Mich. — More than one million twinkling lights are set to transform downtown Rochester as the Big Bright Light Show returns for another season.

Reminder: You can watch our "Light Up the Season" special at 7 p.m. Monday on Channel 7

The annual display has grown significantly since its debut 21 years ago.

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Downtown Rochester's Big Bright Light Show returns with 1.5 million lights and new photo trail

"We started out with a half million lights back 21 years ago, and then it's just steadily grown," said Kristi Trevarrow, executive director of the Rochester Downtown Development Authority.

Today, the display boasts 1.5 million lights strung up and down businesses along Main Street.

For many residents, the event is more than just a light show — it's a cherished holiday tradition.

"This is Rochester at its finest," said Arian Pavani, a Rochester resident who grew up attending the event each year.

Pavani says one moment in particular keeps her coming back.

"They do a countdown, count like back from 10 all together. It's just a moment of unity that no one's upset about anything — you're enjoying the time," Pavani said.

For others, like Shantell Taylor, the sense of community is what draws them in.

"It's a really beautiful thing to experience community in that kind of way. I think isolation happens a lot in the winter," Taylor said.

Taylor says the lights alone make the trip worthwhile.

"Seeing the beautiful lights every time I drive down here — I'm purposely coming to take this road. I'll literally come get in the traffic, the beautiful slow sprawl that goes through here, just to enjoy the beauty of the night," Taylor said.

This year, organizers will also unveil a new Big Bright Photo Trail featuring life-sized displays of holiday favorites.

The display will be glowing every night through Jan. 17.

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