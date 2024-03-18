Dozens displaced by hotel fire in Deaborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of people are staying in a temporary shelter in Dearborn after a hotel fire.

The incident happened Sunday around 1:30 a.m. at Hotel Chataura, on Joseph Street near Michigan Avenue. First responders took one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“I just went to the store and when I come back, the whole hotel, the whole back of the hotel is just in a blaze," a displaced guest told 7 Action News.

Investigators said the fire started in an air conditioning unit. Fire chief Joseph Murray said crews arrived within 6 minutes to heavy fire coming from the second floor and fire damage extending to the third and fourth floors. Seven rooms were completely destroyed.

“A number of residents at the hotel were breaking out windows, and trapped at the fire," Murray explained. “We had to evacuate about 75 people guests of the hotel.”

Murray said some were treated for cuts, abrasions and minor burns. One woman went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Of the 75 guests, he said 35 needed temporary shelter.

One guest, who didn't want to give his name, said just yesterday he paid nearly $400 for a room to stay there for the week.

“And now we’re in a gym. We’re in a gym sleeping on a cot," he said.

He said of the fire, “It’s pretty detrimental. You’ve got people that have babies in there, young kids, older people.”

Displaced guests were transported by a SMART bus to the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center which is serving as temporary shelter. The fire department and parks and recreation department were also mentioned as being instrumental in this effort.

The American Red Cross is helping guests find a long-term option.

Micki Levin, a Red Cross volunteer told 7 Action News said, “We will continue to support them with our recovery workers who helped them find housing and give them referrals and just help them with recovery for 30 days.”

“I am grateful that all of my belongings are still there. My room was not damaged, and you know what I’m saying. I still have my health. So, I’m grateful for that," he explained.

"Nobody died," the guest said.

It's a sentiment the fire chief echoed as he highlighted the quality of work by his crew.

“The fire department, the crews did a really good job," Murray said. "They were there within six minutes and aggressively hit that fire and saved a lot of the building and it really prevented a lot of people from getting injured or possibly killed.”

Officials said the temporary shelter could remain open through tomorrow.