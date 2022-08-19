Dozens of tips received by Genesee County Sheriff in wake of educator's arrest for Criminal Sexual Conduct

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Genesee County Sheriff says their office has gotten almost 100 tips in the first 36 hours since they announced charges against Eugene Pratt, a former educator who is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson made the announcement during a Friday afternoon news conference. Swanson described the tips as both affirmations and validations about what their investigation into Pratt has discovered. He also says they have heard from new victims and they anticipate forwarding more cases to the Genesee County Prosecutors Office.

Swanson also showed a video from the Goodwill Store in Courtland Center in Burton from October 24, 2019 that shows Pratt approaching a young many who may be another victim. Swanson says the video was kept by the store's loss prevention officer because he thought it showed something improper. 7 Action News is not showing the video because it shows a potential victim of sexual assault.

Swanson says they are revealing the video to both try and find the potential victim, as well as to show the behavior a predator exhibits while trying to obtain

a victim. He says it is indicative of a pattern Pratt used over decades, which would first include isolating his victims.

Swanson says as part of his pattern of behavior, Pratt would take his victims to a Dairy Queen in Burton as part of his grooming. However, Swanson was unsure of which of the two locations in the city Pratt would frequent.

Swanson says detectives are on call 24/7 to follow up on information called into the tip line. The number for the tip line is 810-257-3422.

Law enforcement officials say Pratt worked for decades as a teacher, coach, and administrator throughout Genesee County Schools, and from 2013 to 2015 as Dean of Students at Caniff Liberty Academy in Hamtramck.

His most recent job was security and transportation with an addiction center where judges would sentence people from court.

In all of his jobs, he was around hundreds of students throughout his career.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says three students reached out of court settlements with Beecher Schools near Flint, and one of these students came forward to make this a criminal case.

They believe at least 15 other victims are out there. They could be possibly living in Wayne, Oakland, Genesee counties, and other places.

The sheriff says the victims would be young teens to young adults, all males.

